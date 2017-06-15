Kashamu, Uranta, Frank, Hail Saraki’s Acquittal by CCT

The senator representing Ogun East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prince Buruji Kashamu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG), Mr. Tony Uranta and Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, have reacted to the acquittal of the embattled Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), hailing it as victory for democracy and the rule of law.

The CCT yesterday dismissed the case of false asset declaration against Saraki following his no-case submission.

Kashamu in a statement he issued said: “I received with joy the news of the dismissal of the 18-count charge against Saraki, and his discharge from the trial by the CCT.

“This development gladdens my heart because it will help to deepen our democracy and further entrench the principles of the separation of powers and the rule of law.

“I salute the judiciary for proving yet again that it is fulcrum of our democracy and a sacred institution that can be relied upon in resolving disputes between the state and individuals without fear or favour.”

Kashamu also praised his colleagues in the National Assembly, especially the Senate, for standing by the President of the Senate while the trial lasted, adding that, “The resilience and support of my colleagues at the National Assembly, especially the Senate, no doubt, would have served as a strong elixir for Saraki while the dark cloud hovered over his political firmament.”

He urged the Senate to commit himself anew to the task of national development.

“While the trial lasted, Saraki stood strong with his belief in the Almighty Allah. He showed that he was a rare leader who knew his onions; unbowed, savvy and sagacious. He never allowed his trial to hamper his job as the Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate.

“Now that all the tension and distractions are over, it is hope that Saraki will commit himself anew to the task of national development and cohesion with renewed vigour, forthrightness and patriotism,” Kashamu said.

Also, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday in Lagos, Uranta said the nation’s faith in the judiciary is further strengthened noting that it is apt for every accused person to have their day using the court of law to prove their innocence or otherwise.

Uranta said: “Saraki was accused, had his days in court and has been discharged…meaning he’s been exculpated. Our faith in the judiciary and the rule of law has yet again been justified!

“It is better to take time to investigate thoroughly, give every accused person their day in court, and allow the law take its full course, rather than let mob anarchy or trial-by-media substitute for due process.

“Also, we all must stop seeing accused persons through the distorted narratives lens of partisan or ethno-religious prejudice.”

On his part, Frank has said the verdict of the CCT freeing Saraki of corruption charges will help the upper chamber to focus more on making laws that will positively impact on humanity.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, Frank said the ruling by the tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, that the prosecution team failed to prove the allegation against the Senate President showed that “it was initially a mere political victimisation engineered by a section of the ruling class.”

Frank, while commending the tribunal for allowing justice to prevail at the end, said the judgment will make the Senate President to be more focused in making laws that will positively impact on humanity.

The APC Deputy Publicity Secretary thanked all the party leaders and supporters across the country who stood by and believe in the leadership of Saraki even while the case was going on.

“Now that the case has been laid to rest, I call on our leaders to come together and form a united force for the sake of our party and the progress of Nigeria project.

Frank who said the victory is not for Saraki alone but Nigerians at large, called on both the executive and the legislative arms of government to work together to raise living standard of Nigerians.

