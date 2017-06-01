Pages Navigation Menu

Kathy Griffin: CNN fires comedian for displaying Trump’s ‘butchered head’

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CNN has fired comedian Kathy Griffin, who drew global criticism on Wednesday for posing photographs holding severed head of US President, Donald Trump. Griffin, 56, a two-time Emmy-winning performer known for her deliberately provocative brand of humor, has appeared since 2007 as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from Times Square in New York […]

