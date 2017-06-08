Katsina Assembly Okays 56 bills in 2 years- Speaker.

BY ANDY ASEMOTA,

Katsina State House of Assembly has approved 56 bills and dispensed 284 motions and 150 resolutions in the last two years, Speaker of the assembly, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, has said.

Kusada, who made this known yesterday at press conference in Katsina to mark the second anniversary of the assembly, said majority of the bills have received the assent of the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

“In its first legislative year, the assembly sat for 208 days, deliberated on 134 motions and made 77 resolutions, while in the current session, the second legislative year which is happily ending today, we have been able to dispense 150 motions and sent to the executive arm 73 resolutions in 201 sittings,” he said.

The speaker, who also commended the implementation of the assembly’s resolution by the executive arm, revealed that the bills approved by the house included the Katsina State Bureau of Public Procurement Law 2017 and Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency Law 2016.

According to him, the legislative activities were based on the state’s socio-economic needs and in tandem with strategic mission of enhancing access to good governance and infrastructural development.

The post Katsina Assembly Okays 56 bills in 2 years- Speaker. appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

