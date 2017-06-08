‘Katsina Assembly passes 56 bills in two years’

The Katsina State House of Assembly said that it passed 56 bills during the past two years.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, said this during a press briefing on the second anniversary of the Assembly.

He said that the lawmakers also deliberated on 134 motions and 77 resolutions in 208 days in its first legislative year.

Yahaya further said that assembly had deliberated on 150 motions in 201 sittings during its second legislative year.

“73 resolutions were forwarded to the executive arm for consideration and implementation.

“All these motions and resolutions were on the state’s socio-economic needs of the people and in tandem with the strategic mission of enhancing good governance and infrastructure development,’’ he said.

Yahaya attributed the success recorded by the assembly to the cordial relationship between it and the executive arm of government.

The speaker said that the Assembly also discharged its oversight functions effectively to ensure good governance during the period under review.

He said that the lawmakers were efficient in representing their various constituencies at the Assembly.

Yahaya said that Assembly created a website and e-library to make their work conform with international standard.

“N3.8 billion has been earmarked for constituency projects in 2017. The funds will be used to construct feeder roads, provide potable water, electrification among others,’’ he said.

He lamented that most constituents were yet to understand the role of legislators in a democracy.

“Some people have failed to understand that our role is simply to make laws for their welfare and represent them in taking decisions on good governance.

“So, we are service providers and not an institution where money is donated,’’ he said.

He also said that the assembly would use ICT to enhance performance of members and staff.