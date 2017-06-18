Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Katsina Govt vows to recover N58.5bn from ex-governor – P.M. News

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


P.M. News

Katsina Govt vows to recover N58.5bn from ex-governor
P.M. News
The Katsina State Government on Sunday said it would use all legal means to recover N58.5 billion allegedly diverted by former governor Ibrahim Shema and some of his lieutenants. Governor Aminu Masari said this in Katsina while receiving the main
Katsina to come up with white paper on Shema, othersDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.