Katsina Govt vows to recover N58.5bn from ex-governor
P.M. News
The Katsina State Government on Sunday said it would use all legal means to recover N58.5 billion allegedly diverted by former governor Ibrahim Shema and some of his lieutenants. Governor Aminu Masari said this in Katsina while receiving the main …
Katsina to come up with white paper on Shema, others
