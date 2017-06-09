Katsina LG establishes 37 nursery schools

Mai’adua Local Government Council in Katsina State has established 37 nursery schools in line with the national policy which encourages establishment of Child Care Development Centres.

Alhaji Usman Mai’adua, the local Education Secretary said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mai’adua on Friday.

He said the nursery centres, established in some selected public primary schools, have been fully furnished and equipped with relevant teaching and learning materials.

The official said the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) would train additional 17 primary school teachers selected to serve as caregivers under the ECCD programme in the area.

“They would be exposed to the methods of handling the programme,” the education secretary said.

In a related development, Mai’adua has expressed delight with the rise in the enrolment figure into primary schools in the area this year.

He attributed the feat to the support of School Based Management Committees, traditional rulers and the local government committee on enrollment.

The education secretary put the total enrolment at 54,794 pupils in 75 primary schools.

He disclosed that the renovation of 12 primary schools by SUBEB had also helped to create additional spaces to accommodate enrolment of more pupils.

The scribe said that the local council was doing its best to cater for the welfare of teachers, adding that efforts were on to promote deserving teachers after the last promotion was done in 2014.

Mai’adua local government area is located in the northern part of Katsina State and shares border with Niger Republic.