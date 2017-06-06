Katsina to boost water supply with N1.5bn

AS PART of effort to improve water supply in the state, Katsina State government has awarded contract of N1.5billion for expansion of Malumfashi Dam. Conducting Governor Aminu Bello Masari round the dam yesterday, permanent secretary, Water Resources, in the state, Sani Umar said the job would be completed in July this year. Umar said the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

