Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Katy Perry bids to end bad blood with Taylor Swift, gets no response

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift. Perry, described Swift, as a “fantastic songwriter” and expressed the hope that they can be examples of strong women in the music industry. However, Swift, 27, had yet to respond to the olive branch…

The post Katy Perry bids to end bad blood with Taylor Swift, gets no response appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.