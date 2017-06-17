Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kazan can improve perceptions about Russia, stake claim to sport supremacy – ESPN (blog)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Kazan can improve perceptions about Russia, stake claim to sport supremacy
ESPN (blog)
Mark Ogden reports from Saint Petersburg Stadium on the eve of the opening match of the Confederations Cup. KAZAN, Russia — "Maybe some people will frown to hear this," Vladimir Leonov told a small gathering of reporters. "But Kazan is seen as the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.