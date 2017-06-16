Pages Navigation Menu

KCCA FC win Uganda Cup to clinch maiden double

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Football, News, Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

KCCA ED Musisi (centre) and Lord Mayor Lukwago (left) celebrate KCC’s win in Arua. PHOTOS KCCA MEDAI

Arua, Uganda| KCCA MEDIA| Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) finally ended a long standing jinx of not winning a double as they defeated Paidha Black Angels in the 2017 Uganda Cup final on Thursday.

A goal apiece from the prolific duo of Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Derrick Nsibambi ensured KCCA FC earned a 2-0 win against Paidha Black Angels in the final played at Betway Greenlight stadium in Arua on Thursday.

The game was graced by club patron Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and KCCA Executive Director, Dr. Jennifer S Musisi .

KCCA FC starting XI: Benjamin Ochan, Denis Okot, Timothy Awany, Paul Musamali (Habib Kavuma), Bukenya Lawrence, Isaac Muleme, Vincent Kayizzi (Dennis Rukundo), Muzamir Mutyaba (Isaac Kirabira), Tom Masiko, Derrick Nsibambi, Geoffrey Serunkuuma

Past years KCCA FC have won the Uganda Cup: 1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1990, 1993, 2004, 2017

