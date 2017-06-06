KCCA okays UNRA, NWSC, Umeme work at Centenary Park

Uganda government agencies in charge of roads, water and electricity have been given the go-ahead by Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) to start work on several projects that will use part of the land now housing Centenary Park.

According to a statement released by the office of the KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi on Monday evening, a meeting on May 19 and May 23, 2017 at Kampala Capital City Authority offices between KCCA, the stakeholders and Sarah Kizito, the Managing Director of M/s Nalongo Estates Ltd who are currently occupying Centenary Park, agreed that work would start on the government projects without hindrance.

“As a result of the engagements with the relevant stakeholders on May 19, 2017, the land-take for the flyover project as well as sewerage works and UMEME substation has been ascertained and KCCA will support UNRA, NWSC and UMEME to obtain the necessary authorizations for the works to be carried out.”

The statement also reiterated the fact that KCCA are the registered owner of the land along Kitante Road and Jinja Road currently hosting the Centenary Park.

“The Government of Uganda is currently undertaking a number of public works in City of Kampala. One such project is the Kampala Flyover and Road Reconstruction Project, National Water and Sewerage Corporation trunk sewer line and UMEME power substation,” the statement said.

All these projects, the statement said, affect a portion of the land housing Centenary Park and the agencies have had several engagements regarding the land take, permits, permissions and authorizations as well as how to accommodate the request for extension of the expired subleases by M/S Nalongo Estates Ltd and the extension of the management agreement over Centenary Park.

The statement confirmed that leases and management contracts granted to M/S Nalongo Estates Ltd to manage the area comprising Centenary Park have since expired.

“It is true that sometime in 2012 KCCA having terminated the management agreement took over the Centenary Park but following a court injunction, Nalongo Estates Ltd has since remained in possession of the property,” the statement said.

