Kebbi: 78000 rice farmers benefit from CBN's Anchor Borrowers Programme – RIFAN

The Nation Newspaper

At least 78,000 rice farmers in Kebbi State have benefitted from the CBN's Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), an official of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in the state has said. Chairman of RIFAN in the state, Alhaji Mohamed Sahabi, told …



and more »