Kechi at AGT, end of a kingpin, the AY affair… Most-searched stories of the week – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Kechi at AGT, end of a kingpin, the AY affair… Most-searched stories of the week
TheCable
From the story of Kechi, a plane crash survivor who made waves at America's Got Talent, and news of a comedian's 'infidelity' to the arrest of Evans, a kidnap kingpin, top searches by Nigerians on Google, varied this week. Most-watched NBA finals since …
Plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi wins hearts in Americas Got Talent
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!