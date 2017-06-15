Kelly Hansome shoots New Music Video “Investment” | See B.T.S Photos

Kelly Hansome goes all out on the set for his upcoming video for the song “Investment“. Close buddy Charles Okocha aka Igwe Tupac and Now Muzik rising star Acetune were on set to support with cameo appearances. ‘Investment’ is the lead single from his critically acclaimed EP ‘4play‘ which was released in January 2017. See […]

The post Kelly Hansome shoots New Music Video “Investment” | See B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

