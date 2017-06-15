Pages Navigation Menu

Kelly Hansome shoots New Music Video “Investment” | See B.T.S Photos

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kelly Hansome goes all out on the set for his upcoming video for the song “Investment“. Close buddy Charles Okocha aka Igwe Tupac and Now Muzik rising star Acetune were on set to support with cameo appearances. ‘Investment’ is the lead single from his critically acclaimed EP ‘4play‘ which was released in January 2017. See […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

