Kemi Olunloyo dumps journalism for political activism.Find out her reasons

Renowed jounalist, Kemi Olunloyo,after her release from the custody of Police has posted on her Instagram post, she said she intends to be a political activist until her defamation case with the Federal Government is over. She had held a press conference earlier today. Olunloyo, who was recently released after spending 81 days in Port Harcourt …

