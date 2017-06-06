Kemi Olunloyo: Nigerian Blogger Regains Freedom After 11 Weeks Of Detention

Nigerian blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, has finally regained freedom on Monday from Port Harcourt prison where she was remanded 11 weeks ago in a case of defamation.

It would be recalled, Olunloyo, who is the daughter of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, was arrested in Lagos on March 13 and subsequently arraigned at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for alleged cybercrime.

She was said to have published a story believed to be capable of defaming a cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

The Committee to Protect Journalists was amongst civic groups that condemned the charges and called on the Nigerian government to withdraw the draconian measures against her.

However, a prison official confirmed that she walked out of their facility, but declined to give further details or speak on the record.

It is understood that while speaking to reporters after she regained her freedom around 3pm, Ms Olunloyo lamented the poor condition of Nigerian prisons.

She further said that she met ex-Biafran and Niger Delta agitators in the prison.

“That prison is a big newsroom, but Nigerian prisons need reform. I met ex-Biafrans and Niger Delta agitators in the prison,” she said.

It was gathered that Olunloyo’s inability to fulfill her bail terms kept her longer than necessary in the prison, where she was remanded by the Federal High Court.

The post Kemi Olunloyo: Nigerian Blogger Regains Freedom After 11 Weeks Of Detention appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

