Kemi Olunloyo reveals how she got out of prison

Controversial US trained journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed how her long term enemy, Linda Ikeji contributed to get her out of prison. The drama between Kemi and Linda dates back to years ago. Kemi even claimed she placed a gag order on Linda preventing the blogger from publishing any report about her. Also Kemi never …

The post Kemi Olunloyo reveals how she got out of prison appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

