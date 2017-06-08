Kemi Olunloyo speaks on why she is begging for money after her release from prison (Read)

gal expenses since she still has so much to cover. According to Kemi Olunloyo, she has spent over $300,000 in fees since her arrest back in March. Expenses ranging from flight tickets, bail funds and several other legal fees have taken a large chunk of her money leaving her with no choice but to seek …

The post Kemi Olunloyo speaks on why she is begging for money after her release from prison (Read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

