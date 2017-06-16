Kenneth Omeruo Signs With Temple Management Company, denies quitting Chelsea

Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo has concluded plans to grow his brand by signing a management contract with leading talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC). The footballer, who returns to Chelsea FC after a loan spell at Turkish club, Alanyaspor inked the deal in Lagos on Friday, June 16 at the Victoria Island, Lagos corporate…

The post Kenneth Omeruo Signs With Temple Management Company, denies quitting Chelsea appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

