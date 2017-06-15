Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: August Polls to Go on, Says Kenyatta

The Star, Kenya

Kenya: August Polls to Go on, Says Kenyatta
AllAfrica.com
Mr Kenyatta, speaking while on a campaign tour in Kericho County on Thursday, slammed the Opposition alleging they wanted to sabotage the election process. "Enough is enough. We will not accept their attempts to postpone elections. We know their game …
Running two campaigns could misfire

