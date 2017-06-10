Kenya: KPMG Audit Finds Over 90000 Dead Voters in Register – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: KPMG Audit Finds Over 90000 Dead Voters in Register
Nairobi — Audit firm KPMG has recommended the removal of over 90,000 dead voters from the register before the August elections. The 92,277 dead voters according to the KPMG report handed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission …
Election commission's incompetence won't save our democracyThe Standard
IEBC conference offers a chance to tackle election fearsDaily Nation
Kenya: Controversy as Dubai firm gets election tenderafricanews
The Star, Kenya
