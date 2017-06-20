Kenya: No Need to Scramble Over Maize Flour, More Coming – Bett – AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett on Monday said there was no need to either hoard or panic buy maize flour as there is an adequate supply of white maize. Bett said 3.8 million more bags of maize are expected to dock at the port of …
