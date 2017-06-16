Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya official: Roadside bomb kills 4 people; 11 wounded – News1130

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News1130

Kenya official: Roadside bomb kills 4 people; 11 wounded
News1130
NAIROBI, Kenya – An improvised explosive device exploded and killed four people in a passenger vehicle in northern Kenya in a suspected extremist attack, an official said Friday, as fears grew that the al-Shabab extremist group in neighbouring Somalia
Kenya official: Roadside bomb blows up passenger vehicle570 News
Bomb Planted on Road Kills 4 in Northeast Kenya: OfficialU.S. News & World Report
Four civilians killed in latest Kenya roadside bombingIndependent
Minneapolis Star Tribune –Xinhua –Citizen TV (press release) –The Star, Kenya
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.