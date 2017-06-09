Kenya Says New Challenge to Ballot Tender Would Delay Vote – Bloomberg
|
Citizen TV
|
Kenya Says New Challenge to Ballot Tender Would Delay Vote
Bloomberg
Kenya's elections body said it may find it difficult to conduct the national vote on Aug. 8 as scheduled if its decision to award a ballot-printing contract to a Dubai-based company faces another challenge. If the choice of Al Ghurair Printing …
