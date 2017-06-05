Kenya seeks to avert nurses’ strike

Kenya’s health ministry said on Monday that it has finalised a draft deal with the nurses after the health workers boycotted work in some parts of the country. The health workers cited a breach of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed with the government. Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Julius Korir told…

