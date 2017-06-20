Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: We Will Fix Land Laws That Jubilee Messed Up, Says Raila – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa


Kenya: We Will Fix Land Laws That Jubilee Messed Up, Says Raila
Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga, flanked by ODM legislators, addresses the media at his office in Nairobi on June 19, 2017. By Ibrahim Oruko. Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed as absolute nonsense the rising calls for his …
Land politics comes to play as Raila hits backThe Standard
Yes, nominations were flawed, but let's support Raila, urges IdaThe Star, Kenya
Raila is at war with Kenyans, Aden Duale saysZIPO.CO.KE

