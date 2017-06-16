Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan experts warn high inflation could derail growth

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Kenya, World | 0 comments

High rate of inflation that has worsened against a backdrop of drought is a threat to sustainable development in Kenya, experts said on Thursday. Prof Tom Nyamache, an economics lecturer at Turkana University College said in an interview that the high cost of living depletes cash reserve intended for investments thereby suppressing opportunities for economic…

The post Kenyan experts warn high inflation could derail growth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.