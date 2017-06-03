Kenyan Man takes to Facebook to apologize to wife for cheating on her

Talk about things cheating husbands will do to keep their marriage, and this is one of it. A Kenyan man, Bren Mwuara, took to Facebook to apologize to his wife Alice, for cheating on her several times. According to Bren in his apology post, it will never happen again, as he blamed the bad company […]

The post Kenyan Man takes to Facebook to apologize to wife for cheating on her appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

