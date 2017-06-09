Kenyan Singer Victoria Kimani features in the New Elanred Summer ’17 Campaign ‘Bottles, Muses & Shots’

Contemporary Nigerian store, Elanred celebrates summer with the launch of a new fashion edit “Bottles, Shots & Muses” starring Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani and Nigerian model/Actor, Chinedu Ubachukwu captured in an outdoor setting full of sun and Summer styles selected by Sharon Ojong. Inspired by their everyday customers, the store’s new location and design, the […]

