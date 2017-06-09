Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan Singer Victoria Kimani features in the New Elanred Summer ’17 Campaign ‘Bottles, Muses & Shots’

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Contemporary Nigerian store, Elanred celebrates summer with the launch of a new fashion edit “Bottles, Shots & Muses” starring Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani and Nigerian model/Actor, Chinedu Ubachukwu captured in an outdoor setting full of sun and Summer styles selected by Sharon Ojong. Inspired by their everyday customers, the store’s new location and design, the […]

The post Kenyan Singer Victoria Kimani features in the New Elanred Summer ’17 Campaign ‘Bottles, Muses & Shots’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.