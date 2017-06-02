Kenya’s $3.2 billion Nairobi-Mombasa rail line opens with help from China – Quartz
|
Quartz
|
Kenya's $3.2 billion Nairobi-Mombasa rail line opens with help from China
Quartz
More than a 100 years ago, the British opened the “Lunatic Express,” a 600-mile railway running through Uganda and Kenya, to cement its colonial claims over rival European powers in East Africa. Today, Kenya has replaced that decrepit rail line with a …
Kenya Railways to offer shuttle services to SGR terminus
OBOR projects worldwide are stacking the deck for Chinese enterprises and banks
Commentary: China, a true and capable friend behind Africa's ambitions
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!