Key Matches Of The 2017/18 Premier League Season

The Premier League 2017/18 season will be getting under full swing come August 12, and reigning champions Chelsea, will start with a match against Burnley.

The second week will pit the first and second of the 2016/17 season against each other. With Chelsea playing Tottenham.

The Manchester derby will be played on the same weekend as the Merseyside derby, pitting Everton and Liverpool, as they play April 9.

Arsenal play Liverpool in their third game of the season come August 26. United will play West Ham in their opener.

Manchester City will play Brighton on the opening day and Newcastle will play Spurs on their first day back in the league.

Opening day fixtures:

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

Final day fixtures:

Burnley v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United v Watford

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

Swansea City v Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

West Ham United v Everton

