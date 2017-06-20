Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Keystone Bank restates support for SMEs with Growbiz Account

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

In line with the Federal Government’s recent drive to support growth of SMEs through its policies, Keystone Bank Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to the support of the growth of small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria. This sentiment was expressed by the Acting Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Hafiz Bakare.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.