Khashoggi, world’s richest arms dealer dies at 82

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi billionaire arms dealer has died at the age of 82. Khashoggi was said to have been undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease. “It is with deep sadness that the Khashoggi family must announce that our beloved father, Adnan Khashoggi, aged 82, died peacefully today in London while being treated for Parkinson’s disease.” “He […]

