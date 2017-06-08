Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kiambu silent as Kabogo and Waititu fight in peace – The Standard

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZIPO.CO.KE

Kiambu silent as Kabogo and Waititu fight in peace
The Standard
An elephantine battle is supposed to be on for the Kiambu governor's seat pitting William Kabogo against Ferdinand (Babayao) Waititu. But Kiambu and Thika towns have remained uncharacteristically silent in an election season. There is nothing on the …
Kabogo to pay Waititu Sh5.3m as costs in court caseDaily Nation
Kabogo loses to Waititu again, ordered to pay him millionsZIPO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.