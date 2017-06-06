Kicking Igbos Out Of The North Won’t Help Because This Time The Middle Belt & The Whole South Will Stand With Them – Fani Kayode Blasts Northern Youths

Former Minister Of Aviation Fani Kayode has reacted to the recent comments made by Northern youths that Igbos should leave their region by October 1.

In His Words He Said..

Threatening the Igbo and kicking them out of the north won’t help.This time round the Middle Belt and the whole south will stand with them.

We want peace by restructuring and not violence. Unleashing genocide against the Igbo or anyone else in north will have grave consequences.

NGYAB.COM earlier reported that the Northern Youths has ordered the Igbos in their region to leave the North from now to october 1.

The post Kicking Igbos Out Of The North Won’t Help Because This Time The Middle Belt & The Whole South Will Stand With Them – Fani Kayode Blasts Northern Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

