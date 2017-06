Kid Nurty – Water Melon

Aikhomu Ayodeji Harold a.k.a Kid Nurty born on the 7th April 1994, a graduate from redeemers university, based in lagos, Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s fast rising upcoming acts coming up with some new single Off his “Afrobubbles” album slated for release in July, afropop/pop act Kid Nurty drops this new single “Water Melon“ download […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest