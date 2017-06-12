Pages Navigation Menu

Kid Nurty – Water Melon

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Aikhomu Ayodeji Harold a.k.a Kid Nurty born on the 7th April 1994, a graduate from redeemers university, based in lagos, Nigeria is one of Nigeria’s fast rising upcoming acts coming up with some new single Off his “Afrobubbles” album slated for release in July, afropop/pop act Kid Nurty drops this new single “Water Melon“ download […]

