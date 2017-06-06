Kidero banks of development record for another term – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Kidero banks of development record for another term
Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and his deputy Jonathan Mueke arriving at Bowling green hotel to meet over 1000 women Nasa leaders from Westlands on June 6, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By COLLINS …
Kidero dismisses Sonko's 'theatrics', says he has beaten state frustration
Kidero summoned by Senate team over debts
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!