Kidnap Kingpin says he usually collects dollars as ransom from his victims ( Read full confession here )

Notorious Kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike, popularly called Evans, who was arrested by the Police over the weekend, in his confession said that the ransom he collects from his victims are usually  paid in dollars. The 36-year-old, who dropped out of school at Junior Secondary School 2, also confessed to have once collected $1m ransom. Evans was arrested on Saturday …

