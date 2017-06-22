Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapped 10 month-old baby sold for N650,000

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police in Imo State on Thursday handed over a ten months old boy, Tochukwu Okechukwu Peter, who was stolen and sold for N650,000, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Okechukwu Peter. This is coming four days after the command paraded five women for stealing a baby at a burial ceremony in the state and …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

