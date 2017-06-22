Kidnapped 10 month-old baby sold for N650,000

The police in Imo State on Thursday handed over a ten months old boy, Tochukwu Okechukwu Peter, who was stolen and sold for N650,000, to his parents, Mr and Mrs Okechukwu Peter. This is coming four days after the command paraded five women for stealing a baby at a burial ceremony in the state and …

