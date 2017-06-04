Kidnapped final year student found dead in Delta

A final year student of Accounting Department at Novena University, Ogume, in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, Nathaniel Edehwosa, has been found dead two days after he was kidnapped. It was learnt that the student was abducted by some armed youths from Obiaruku over a lingering boundary dispute with the neighbouring Amai community. […]

The post Kidnapped final year student found dead in Delta appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

