Kidnapped House of Reps Member Freed After Colleagues Donate Ransom Fee

Garba Durbunde, a member of the Nigerian Federal House of Representatives, representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency of Kano State was yesterday kidnapped and later released by gunmen around the Abuja-Jere axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Durbunde’s release was facilitated after his House colleagues raised an undisclosed ransom fee demanded by the kidnappers.

A source informed about the development told SIGNAL on Thursday the ransom fee was raised by fellow members of the Federal House of Representatives and dropped off yesterday Wednesday, at the location specified by the kidnappers.

The victim, Garba Durbunde, a longstanding political associate of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was a Commissioner for Rural and Community Development after a stint at the Kano House of Assembly.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Kidnapped House of Reps Member Freed After Colleagues Donate Ransom Fee appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

