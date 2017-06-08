Kidnapped pupils’ parents urge govt to rescue them

Distraught parents of the six kidnapped pupils of Lagos State Model College in Igbonla, Epe, yesterday besieged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s office demanding their children’s release.

In tears they said the kidnappers told them on Tuesday that they (kidnappers) would no longer negotiate with the parents.

“The kidnappers also informed us that four of the children were ill and that they would no longer allow us to speak with the kids,” the parents added.

One of the mothers, who refused to give her name, urged the government to get her child, Isiaka out of the kidnappers’ den.

Mrs. Toyin Philips, mother of Pelumi, 17, demanded government’s intervention forthwith.

“I want my son back. I sent my son to the school because there was no money. If I had the money they are demanding for, would I have sent my son to that school?” she asked.

“We are the ones negotiating with the kidnappers. The kidnappers said they wanted N100 million. Government, please, don’t let our children die. Let their release be done today,” lamented another parent, Mrs Agbaosi, whose son Judah, is among those kidnapped.

Their spokesperson, Mr. Dapo Adesega said their children had been with the kidnappers for 14 days, accusing the government of not communicating with them since the incident happened.

“If you don’t communicate with us, how do we know that government cares for our plight. If we had not come here today, we won’t have heard anything from the government,” he told officials sent to address them.

“Nobody from the government has come to us since the incident occurred two weeks ago, we did not come here with placards because we want government to help us. Please, government should help us. We have been trying to negotiate with them but they rejected our offer because it is too small.

“They said we cannot speak with our children again as four of them are ill. We want government to help us, we are trusting in you. Our kids are not allowed to talk to us again, I took my child to a government, so the government school, should help us,” he said.

Mr Moruf Ramon, father of Isiaka, 19, said the kidnappers had refused to negotiate with them any further as what they offered to pay them because what “we offered to pay them is small”.

He said they could not raise the N100 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers, adding that the kidnappers rejected the parents N10 million offer.

Responding, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs Muslim Folami, Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Communications Kehinde Bamigbetan and Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Babatunde Hunpe, said the government would bring the children back.

Folami appealed to the parents to be calm, saying that government was embarrassed that such a thing could occur on its school.

He was optimistic that the children would be released soon

When the parents sought to know how soon, Folami said he could not tell, adding that the government could not disclose certain intelligence information at its disposal.

“Work is going on and soon, your children will be released to you. We cannot give you intelligence report now,” he said.

Bamigbetan said the government knew the pains the parents were going through, adding that everything would be done to get the children released soon.

The post Kidnapped pupils’ parents urge govt to rescue them appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

