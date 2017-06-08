Kidnappers abduct 5 siblings in Delta

*Police nab notorious kidnapper, rescue kids after hot chase

*Comb bush for fleeing kidnappers

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- SUSPECTED armed robbers/kidnappers abducted five kids at Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday, but abandoned them following a hot chase by the police, who rescued the children at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the State.

Also, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, SAKCCS, Delta State Command, have apprehended a notorious kidnapper on the watch list of the police, 29-year-old Tanko, aka Yakubu Mopol, from Langtang town, Plateau State.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who spoke to Vanguard on the kidnap and rescue of the children, said: “The rescued kids have re-united with their parents and the police combing the bush for possible arrest of the fleeing criminals.”

He disclosed: “At about 0725 hours, Eagle Net Squad received a distress call that one Mrs. Mariam Ofili was accosted with her five kids at the gate of her residence at Osubi area of Warri by four armed men while returning from church.”

“While the woman escaped for safety, her five kids were abducted by the criminals, who whisked them away in her Lexus Jeep, RX 330 model with golden colour, registration number, MIMI 1.

“After a hot chase led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police and other teams, the abducted kids were later abandoned and rescued. The hoodlums were chased up to Ozoro area where they later abandoned the victim’s Jeep and ran into a nearby bush, which was also recovered,” he asserted.

Ibrahim revealed that the police also recovered a Delta state commercial tricycle without registration number, which was used by the hoodlums.

Speaking on the arrest of the wanted kidnapper, he said that SAKCCS detectives, acting on intelligence, swooped on Hausa Market, along Benin-Asaba expressway, opposite Marayam Babaginda Junction, where Tanko was nabbed.

“He belongs to the deadly kidnap syndicate headed by Salihu Tola, a dimissed military personnel, earlier arrested. The syndicate specialized in the kidnap of mostly female victims within Asaba and environs.

“Suspect confessed to series of kidnap in Asaba and environs along with some named cohorts, investigation is ongoing,” he added

The post Kidnappers abduct 5 siblings in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

