Kidnappers abduct three students, lecturer in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

The gale of kidnapping in Kaduna State took another dimension, yesterday, as three students and a lecturer of School of Midwifery, Tudun Wada, were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers .

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the students and the lecturer were reportedly kidnapped on Friday along Birnin Gwari Road, in Birnin Gwari Local government Area of the state, when they were travelling to visit a student who was hosptialised in the area.

It was gathered that their vehicle was intercepted and three of the students and the lecturer were whisked away.

A security source in the state confirmed the abduction, though the police were yet to make an official statement.

He said efforts were on to secure their release.

In the last three months, more than 30 people have been kidnapped from various places in the state.

The Nigerian police Force last week launched a major operation to wipe out kidnappers in the State especially on the Abuja Kaduna highway with the deployment of 600 men and 90 patrol vehicles.

The post Kidnappers abduct three students, lecturer in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

