Kidnappers free House of Reps member, Garba Durbunde

Garba Durbunde, a member of the House of Representatives, who was abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, has been released. This was confirmed by an aide of the lawmaker, Tunde Adela, who spoke to The Cable. He refused to go into details. However, a source said the legislator was released after an undisclosed ransom was paid. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

