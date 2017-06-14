Kidnapping: Dogara, Reps, service chiefs in four-hour closed-door meeting – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Kidnapping: Dogara, Reps, service chiefs in four-hour closed-door meeting
The Punch
Service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, met behind closed doors with members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja over rising kidnapping cases across the country. The meeting, which lasted for over four …
Dogara: Two years of unprecedented legislative reforms
We'll pass whistleblowers bill — Dogara
Dogara : Speaker says Whistleblower Bill vital to war against corruption
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!