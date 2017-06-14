Kienka floored as Agara, Nimrod, Akindoju triumph

BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA

Deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara yesterday emerged as the president of the Nigeria Karate Federation at the Federations election held in Abuja.

Agara emerged after the withdrawal of the incumbent, Chief Donatus Ejidike.

In the Volleyball election, Musa Nimrod defeated the former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC) , Al-Hassan Yakmut by 38-14 votes.

Also there appears to be some new lease of life for the Tennis Federation with the election of the sponsor of the Dayak Tennis Classics, Ifedayo Akindoju. He defeated Godwin Keinka.

However, there was no victory song for the Nigeria Hockey Federation incumbent, Emeka Onyeama as he lost at the Zonal level to Dare Aiyemola. This automatically ruled him out of the membership of the board.

It was the same sour tale for Yusuf Dauda, the former president of the Handball who lost to Sam Ocheho by 31-19 votes.

In some other elections, Senator Abdul Ningi was returned up opposed as the President of the Hockey Federation.

Also former Olympian, Daniel Igali defeated Chief Austin Edeze to retain his position as the President of the Wrestling Federation. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau defeated Rosa Colins Okah after her supporters left in protest after the beating of Charity Asonze.

The post Kienka floored as Agara, Nimrod, Akindoju triumph appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

