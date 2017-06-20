Kigali hosts protest music exhibition – Independent
Kigali hosts protest music exhibition
Kigali, Rwanda| JOSEPH ONDIEK| Black music played a large part in bringing freedom, not only in the United States from slavery and civil rights movement but also in Africa and the Caribbean. It raised the consciousness of those suffering from different …
