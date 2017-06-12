Pages Navigation Menu

Killer of US Army veteran Chuks Okebata shot dead in Abia

Police in Abia State say they have shot dead a suspected kidnapper and armed robber whose gang has been involved in high profile kidnappings and killings in Abia and neighbouring states, including the killing of Imo State-born US-based army officer, Chuks Okebata. Okebata was shot dead at Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government of Imo State […]

