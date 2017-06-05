Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian’s uncle assisted Brandy after she fell unconscious – New York Daily News

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Kim Kardashian's uncle assisted Brandy after she fell unconscious
New York Daily News
The man who jumped to Brandy's aid after she passed out aboard a plane last week just so happened to be related to Kim Kardashian. Kardashian's uncle is a physician, and by chance was on the same aircraft as Brandy when the singer became …
Brandy Saved By Kim K's Uncle After Passing Out On Plane — Did You Hear That, Ray J?Hollywood Life
Kim Kardashian's uncle came to the rescue of singer Brandy after she fell unconcious on LA flightInternational Business Times UK
Kim Kardashian's Uncle Saved Brandy's LifeCelebuzz
TMZ.com –Independent Online –The Grio –Entertainment Express
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.